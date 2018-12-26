Khloe Kardashian reveals why Kendall Jenner was missing from Christmas picture

hollywood

Khloe and Kim Kardashian shared an adorable picture featuring all the sisters with their children and fans can't stop gushing about it

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian opened up about Kendall Jenner's decision of not being a part of the family Christmas card. Khloe and Kim Kardashian shared an adorable picture featuring all the sisters with their children and fans can't stop gushing about it. However, some fans seemed disappointed and began to question why Kendall was missing from the picture.

Some fans seemed to understand that Kendall may be busy with her modelling shoots, while others wrote comments like "Poor Kenny". Khloe, who sounded very upset about people posting negative comments, cleared the air about her sister being absent from the photo.

"Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies," she explained.

"Man you guys are dramatic even for a f--king Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don't. Just enjoy the f--king photo," said Khloe. Rob Kardashian was also missing from the family photo, but he has sat out from the family photo shoots many times earlier as well.

Check out Khloe's savage response: Khloe in defence of her sister and brother also said that, "Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with."

She also added that Kendall is "23 lol she's living her best life!!! She's good lol." Khloe also responded to some other questions, like if they photoshopped the kids in the photo, "No, this is an actual picture," Khloe revealed. Khloe has been getting trolled on Instagram for a few days now and Khloe, like a badass, has been handling trolling well, reported E! Online.

When one user slammed her for alleged use of photo-shop, Khloe clapped back, saying, "Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life? Maybe I'm just different... but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticize something like an editing app."

