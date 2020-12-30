Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing diamond ring by Tristan Thompson

American reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian has sparked marriage rumours after sporting a diamond ring gifted by NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently.

The couple got together again during lockdown following a split after Thompson was caught kissing her friend Jordyn Woods last year.

According to a report, Thompson gifted Kardashian a huge pear-shaped diamond ring before Christmas. "Tristan surprised Khloe with a huge diamond," a source told American celebrity magazine, Life & Style.

"It's more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas."

The source added: "Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloe after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment. He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to trust him first—and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they are making progress."

