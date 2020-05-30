Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are getting closer in lockdown

USA's reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her NBA star ex-lover Tristan Thompson are reportedly getting close once again while spending time together in lockdown with their daughter, True, two.

According to USA's Entertainment Tonight, Khloe and Tristan are happy to "reconnect" and are, "enjoying their moments with True."

Khloe and Cleveland Cavaliers's star player Tristan, who began dating in 2016, broke up in February 2019 after it emerged that the basketball player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner's friend, Jordyn Woods. However, a year later now, it seems the couple are in a good space and relishing their co-parenting responsibilities.

Some of the couple's friends even believe that they might get together again for the sake of their little girl.

