Khushi Kapoor: Didn't look like my mom and sister so people made fun of me

Khushi Kapoor is truly gorgeous and people love to see her posts and videos on Instagram, sometimes with father Boney Kapoor and sometimes with sister Janhvi Kapoor. Their videos together on social media are a riot. And coming to social media, this is a world that can totally engulf you in its contagious nature. And it can overwhelm and deject you in seconds. And Khushi has gone through the same.

In what is a new way of interacting with celebrities through an interview, something intriguing has kickstarted on Instagram called Quarantine Tapes, where actors, for a brief period, spill the beans on their thoughts and pasts. Khushi did the same and as the video, which comprised multiple montages of her moments from childhood to the recent ones, spoke about her tryst with social media, the lovely and loathing comments, and why people made fun of her.

Have a look at it right here:

She said first, "I don't think I'm the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I'm growing. It's so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it."

She then spoke about the hate comments she was unfortunately subjected to. Speaking about it, this is what she had to say, "I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn't really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that." And lastly, she spoke about why people used to make fun of her. It had a connection with her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor.

She said, "I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."

Today, she's clearly enjoying a following of her own, and thanks to Janhvi and their father Boney Kapoor's frequent trips to New York to meet her, we keep seeing such amazing pictures of the family on social media. May those days come back soon!

