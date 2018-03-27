Khushi Kapoor hugging a mystery boy leaves fans curious

Khushi Kapoor was spotted hugging a mystery boy on the streets of Bandra and this has left the fans curious



Khushi Kapoor spotted with a mystery boy at Bandra. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

A month after actress Sridevi's demise, the family is trying their best to get back to their routine. While elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor resumed the shoot of her debut film, Dhadak and is posing for magazines, youngest kin, Khushi Kapoor was also spotted in all smiles at Bandra. The reason behind Khushi's glowing face, reportedly is the mystery boy snapped with her in these pictures.

The pictures of Khushi Kapoor have left the fans curious and several apprehensions about the mystery guy being her boyfriend and other interpretations have started to float online. In fact, there were users, who advised her of being careful. "Be careful Khushi. Don't let people take advantage of you (sic)," read one of the comments.



Khushi Kapoor snapped in Bandra. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Some even decoded her facial expressions and wrote, "Yes she is.n she is hiding her face so noone can detect her (sic)."

This has been an extremely tough phase for Janhvi, Khushi and the family to recuperate with this pain. However, siblings Janhvi and Khushi's courage to move ahead in life prove that they abide by the saying, 'The show must go on…'

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is busy shooting in Kolkata with Ishaan Khatter for Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi film, Sairaat. The remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar.

