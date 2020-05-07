Khushi Kapoor turns judge to sister Janhvi's 'banana toffee' dish; subtly rejects it

After the government's protocol of social distancing and self-quarantine, many people have found ways to keep themselves busy into the four walls. Speaking of which, Janhvi Kapoor was seen cooking and trying her hand into various dishes. But guess who turns the judge of her experimentation cooking classes? It's none other than baby sister Khushi Kapoor.

Last time, the actress baked a carrot cake, and once again, it was fed to Khushi Kapoor first. Janhvi shared the review video as her Instagram story, and Khushi liked the cake baked by her sister. Take a look at the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) onApr 21, 2020 at 10:21am PDT

Now, once again, Janhvi Kapoor wore the chef's cap and made 'banana toffee,' and shared a video as her story. As soon as Khushi Kapoor tried the dish, she couldn't help it but subtly reject what Janhvi cooked for her. We can't stop laughing her Khushi's various expressions in one bite of 'banana toffee.'

Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, the star kid was in New York for her further studies, but papa Boney Kapoor brought her back as soon as the coronavirus outbreak started to take over the world slowly. Now, the duo has been living with papa at their Mumbai residence.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena, where the actress is portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career. Based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, Janhvi plays an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Bednekar and Anil Kapoor, and Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena and Takht, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana.

