Kiara Advani does Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress and the internet can't handle it!

One of the most bankable and pretty actresses currently, Kiara Advani was a cutie as a child. And it seems like the actress was always into Bollywood if this video is any indication. The Good Newwz actress shared a video from her childhood days on Instagram in which she can be seen doing Bharatnatyam to an English song in a cute ballerina dress! Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears."

We simply can't get over how absolutely adorable Kiara Advani was as a child! The way she throws caution to the wind and dances her heart out is incredible and so innocent. And would you look at her pretty pink ballerina dress?! If this doesn't drive away your quarantine blues, we don't know what will.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented on the video and its something you must have thought too when you watched it. He wrote, "Kiara the talent was there since childhood," Neha Dhupia wrote, "Adorable" while Arjun Kapoor commented, "That's a heady mix of class and mass."

What did you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news