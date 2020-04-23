Kiara Advani does Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress and the internet can't handle it!
Kiara Advani recently shared a video from her childhood days in which she can be seen doing Bharatnatyam to an English song in a cute ballerina dress!
One of the most bankable and pretty actresses currently, Kiara Advani was a cutie as a child. And it seems like the actress was always into Bollywood if this video is any indication. The Good Newwz actress shared a video from her childhood days on Instagram in which she can be seen doing Bharatnatyam to an English song in a cute ballerina dress! Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears."
We simply can't get over how absolutely adorable Kiara Advani was as a child! The way she throws caution to the wind and dances her heart out is incredible and so innocent. And would you look at her pretty pink ballerina dress?! If this doesn't drive away your quarantine blues, we don't know what will.
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented on the video and its something you must have thought too when you watched it. He wrote, "Kiara the talent was there since childhood," Neha Dhupia wrote, "Adorable" while Arjun Kapoor commented, "That's a heady mix of class and mass."
What did you think of this video?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on July 31, 1992, Kiara Advani is the daughter of businessman Jagdeep Advani. Her birth name is Alia Advani. However, it was Salman Khan who asked her to change her first name, because of Alia Bhatt. Khan felt there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood and so he suggested the change. But 'Kiara' is the name that the actress chose and now even her parents have started to call her Kiara. (All photos: Kiara Advani's Instagram account)
-
Kiara Advani has a connection to the Hindi film industry. Her mother Genevieve Jaffrey is the daughter of Hameed Jaffrey, who was the brother of veteran actor Saeed Jaffrey. Hameed Jaffrey's second wife (i.e. Kiara's step-grandmother), Bharati Patel, was the eldest daughter of the veteran actor Ashok Kumar.
-
Kiara Advani always wanted to make a career in the film industry. Her aunt Shaheen Jaffrey was a model and a close friend of Salman Khan. Before making her Bollywood debut, Kiara Advani did acting courses at Anupam Kher's school of acting and Roshan Taneja's institute.
-
Kiara Advani made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014 and was later seen in films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Machine. She played Sakshi Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, but it was her part in filmmaker Karan Johar's story in the Lust Stories anthology, which brought her wider visibility.
-
Though it took around four years (from Fugly to Lust Stories) almost for Kiara Advani to attain that nationwide popularity, the actress believes in being patient and not letting the pressure of doing films constantly affect you. "It's all about getting the right opportunities and hard work in the film industry. You need to have patience as things take time. Also, you should have confidence in your talent as it will help you eventually," said Kiara Advani.
-
Karan Johar's short story in Lust Stories saw Kiara Advani playing a newly-wed who finds herself sexually dissatisfied by her husband, played by Vicky Kaushal. The actress grabbed eyeballs for the scene in the anthology that sees her reaching climax with the help of a vibrator.
-
When asked if she had second thoughts about the scene in Lust Stories she told mid-day in an interview, "Does it look like I had any inhibitions? Once in the moment, I just went for it! I trusted Karan completely. I think we made an iconic scene in that. But, beneath the humour is a serious subject that needs to be addressed."
-
After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani made a special appearance in Kalank. She sizzled in the song 'First Class' and shook a leg with Varun Dhawan in the peppy track.
-
Kiara Advani also tried her hand in the south film industry. She made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, which went on to become a blockbuster at the Box Office. She later starred in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) opposite Ram Charan.
Pictured: Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani's childhood picture. The duo is childhood friends.
-
Kiara Advani says as an actor she does not limit herself to a medium or language as she hopes to establish herself as a Pan-India artiste.
-
Currently, Kiara Advani's kitty is filled with big-ticket films, Kabir Singh being her last release, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Also in the pipeline are Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay and Indoo Ki Jawani.
-
Surely, it would not be wrong to say that Kiara Advani's upcoming films will give her an opportunity to perform. "This is what I was craving for as an actor since I made my debut in 2014. Finally, I am getting my due. But I still have a very long way to go. I am lucky the graph is in the upward direction. I have to make sure to maintain this, which is tough," said Kiara, in an interview with mid-day.
In picture: Kiara Advani with Isha Ambani, her childhood friend.
-
As her latest film Good Newwz is out in theatres now, here's wishing all the very best to Kiara Advani!
2019 has surely been a great year for Kiara Advani. As the actress' latest film Good Newwz hit theatres on December 27, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her and candid photos from her Instagram album.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe