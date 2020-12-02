Kiara Advani goes into flashback mode for Indoo Ki Jawani song

In his growing-up years, Abir Sengupta remembers spending many an afternoon in front of the television, awed by the songs and visuals of Hindi films. It was only natural then that he wanted to pay tribute to Bollywood with his Hindi directorial debut, Indoo Ki Jawani. Describing how the song, Dil tera, was conceptualised, the director says, "As a filmmaker, I am [emotionally attached] to the many classics that have shaped the Hindi film industry. While writing the song sequence, I wanted to pay homage to the iconic looks and sequences from the '60s to the '90s."



Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal replicate the Kashmir Ki Kali look

The track, also featuring Aditya Seal, sees Kiara Advani recreating the looks of Sharmila Tagore from Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Parveen Babi from Namak Halal (1982) and Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela (1995) as the couple move from one decade to the next. Sengupta collaborated with the film's stylist Sheetal Sharma to remain faithful to the eras.



The two represent the '80s disco era

Sharma says, "It is a situational song that imaginatively spans the glorious eras of Hindi cinema. References were drawn from the most iconic look of every decade. We also added a bit of quirk to each theme."

