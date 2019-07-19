Kiara Advani on Karan Johar: I seek his advice on the littlest of things

bollywood

Kiara Advani says, "Being directed by Karan Johar was the cherry on the icing! He is special in my life because he saw it in me before everybody else did."

Kiara Advani

Riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani has her hands full with as many as five films (Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawani and Guilty) in her kitty of which three will be produced by Karan Johar who directed her in Lust Stories, a film which the actress considers the turning point of her career.

Ask her if she is the new blue-eyed girl of Dharma Productions and Advani says, "I hope I am. But I got very lucky that Karan gave me the opportunity and a role like Megha in Lust Stories. Being directed by Karan Johar was the cherry on the icing! He is special in my life because he saw it in me before everybody else did."

The actress adds that she looks at Johar as her mentor, "I seek his advice on the littlest of things whether it is film scripts or clothes. He's so helpful and so approachable. I know he has my best interests at heart. I feel fortunate that I have him as part of my life. There's so much to learn from him."

Advani recently signed up her next project titled Indoo Ki Jawaani, which will be directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment and Emmay Productions. A coming of age comedy, the film is rumoured to be about a dating app. Without divulging details, she says, "It is really exciting and relevant because the story is set in today's time. It's a very lovable character. It's hilarious and I am quite excited to start the film. It is not about dating apps, but a dating app is one of the catalysts in the film. It's too early to talk about the film."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates