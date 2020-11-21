Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani to be released in cinema halls

Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to be released in theatres on December 11, 2020. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same on Twitter.

"#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples," he noted.

#BreakingNews... ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020... #IndooKiJawani - starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal - to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples. pic.twitter.com/TSTt7gFhDl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2020

Earlier, the 'Kabir Singh' star shared a teaser of a dancing number 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.

The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

