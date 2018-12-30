Kiara Advani: We now talk about the orgasm with respect

sunday-mid-day

In retrospect, what I think ended up happening was that now, we can talk about orgasms with the respect they deserve, says Kiara Advani

Made female sexual desire everyday through her role in Lust Stories

In June this year, Lust Stories released on Netflix. The film, which was a compilation of four shorts directed by popular and well-known directors, had one directed by Karan Johar, in which Kiara Advani played Megha, who gets married to Paras, played by Vicky Kaushal.

Kaushal is a loving husband, his only apparent fault being that he doesn't care if his wife orgasms during sex. That prompts Megha to try the services of the trusted vibrator, and lord, Advani steals the show as she orgasms in front of her mother-in-law, no less. "I knew that if Karan [Johar] was directing, the scene would be treated aesthetically. The room was cleared, and there were very few people on set. I also knew this was a moment where we could use humour to take up a serious issue," says the actor.

It took some research to get the reactions right. She Googled movie scenes. "In retrospect, what I think ended up happening was that now, we can talk about orgasms with the respect they deserve." She was also surprised that she got more praise, than criticism. "Women told me I was telling it like it really was. So it was a year when women actually started supporting other women, and that truly matters a lot."

