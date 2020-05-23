Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani follows Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi's path; set to release on OTT

A steady spike in cases in the country coupled with the fourth phase of a nation-wide lockdown is testimony that people are less likely to return to leisure activities like movie-watching in the near future. Citing the development, the makers of Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani have joined the growing list of film professionals seeking a web release of their offerings.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, "Kiara's film is completely ready and the post-production work is also almost done. The film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. Now, Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani, from Emmay Entertainment are in talks to release it on the web."

Another trade source added, "It's a good call for the makers. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budget good concept film, so they will easily recover their costs from the digital release. But currently, they are in talks with three big OTT platforms and whoever gives them the best price, they will sell it to them. They are in a good position."

The Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer's decision to release on OTT platform had invited the wrath of several exhibitors and distributors who felt betrayed that the makers had bypassed a theatrical release. The rift only widened on Friday with Amazon Prime Video announcing the direct-to-web release of seven films, including Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi. Apart from these, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo and Jhund are in talks with streaming giants for a direct-to-web release.

