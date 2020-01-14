Kick 2: After EID, Salman Khan books Christmas 2021 as well for this Sajid Nadiadwala directorial

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's relationship goes beyond professional collaborations. The duo has been friends for more than 24 years and has given multiple blockbusters to fans. Right from Jeet to Judwaa to Kick, their combo seems to be lethal and unshakable. And this is why they both continue to work even today.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kick 2 and the film was supposed to release on Christmas 2019, but things didn't fall into place. But Khan compensated by giving all of us Dabangg 3. But the film will surely happen and Nadiadwala, who'll return as the director after seven years, has even confirmed the same in a conversation with Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about it, he said, "Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels like our Judwaa days are back. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I'm in the process to finish writing the script." Not only Kick 2, but the duo is also collaborating on another film called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which Nadiadwala is producing and Farhad Samji is directing.

This film will open in the cinemas on EID 2021 and reports suggest this outing will be high on drama and emotions and will be made keeping the current political climate of the country in mind. Coming back to Kick 2, the first one was a massive blockbuster and worked on the account of a dashing Salman, some fantastic music, luscious locales, and a chilling antagonist. The team has a tall order to live up to. Jacqueline Fernandez will be reuniting with her Devil but we wonder who will play the villain this time since Nawazuddin Siddiqui was such an entertaining character. Is there anyone out there who can better his performance?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates