Kidambi Srikanth is angry with umpiring at All England Championship

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was disappointed after being called for a series of what he termed "ridiculous" service faults during his pre-quarterfinal against China's Huang Yuxiang at the All England Championship. World No, 3 Srikanth lost 11-21, 21-15, 20-22 to the unseeded Chinese at the Arena Birmingham hereon Thursday night to crash out of the tournament.

"There were too many service faults in the opening game. I didn't expect that to happen. Yesterday I didn't get even one, today it was totally changed. That should not happen in a tournament. There should be a specific rule. The umpire couldn't find faults yesterday but today the umpire sitting there found too many faults. It is ridiculous," an upset Srikanth said.

India's rising doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too were on the cusp of pulling off an upset win over second seeded Danish combo of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen but a few service faults in crucial moment saw them lose 16-21, 21-16, 21-23 in an hour and three minutes. "It was unfortunate, we got faulted every 2-3 points in the end of the third game," said Chirag.

