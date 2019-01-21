Kidnapped girl rescued by special police team, 1 arrested

crime

Jammu: A minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped a couple months ago from Thanamandi area of Rajouri district, has been rescued by a special police team in Uttarakhand, officials said Sunday.

The accused Reyaz Ahmad, of Moman Kote village in Reasi district, was arrested and put behind the bars at Thanamandi Police Station, an official said, adding the victim was admitted in a hospital in Rajouri district.

"A couple of months ago, the girl's family lodged a complaint in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district, alleging Ahmad had kidnapped their girl," a police spokesman said. A case was registered and raids were conducted in Srinagar, Jammu, Reasi and other places but all efforts went in vain, he said.

"Three days ago, we received reliable information that the girl and her kidnapper were in Chamba district of Uttarakhand. A special team was constituted and found the girl and arrested the accused," he said. He said the rescued girl was admitted in Rajouri District Hospital for medical aid.

