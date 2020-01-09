Sandeep Patil to teenagers: Stop 'nakhra', don't be like Hardik Pandya

Former national chief selector Sandeep Patil wants teenagers to aspire to be like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, but not Hardik Pandya.

"There was no sun cream or something like that during our playing days; the sun has not changed. Today, even Harris and Giles Shield boys bowl, bat and field with cream on their faces. He nakhare please thambwa, Hardik Pandya hou naka [stop these antics, do not become Hardik Pandya]," the former India coach said at the prize distribution ceremony of the under-16 Harris Shield final at Cricket Club of India's (CCI) Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

The 1983 World Cup-winning team all-rounder advised youngsters to dream big. "If you want to become [good] there are big names like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Our Ajinkya Rahane is there too," said Patil (29 Tests and 45 ODIs) while congratulating Al Barkaat and Don Bosco players.

He also asked the finalists to be ready for bigger challenges. "This is your first step, which Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Ajinkya and Rohit Sharma also experienced. It's possible to succeed in overcoming the first step, but from now, all steps will become much tougher," Patil, 63, remarked.

Patil felt good returning to the CCI, whose side he led in local cricket. "I am a Shivaji Park boy, but I got my real chance with CCI. I led them for many years. I have very fond memories; this is like second home. I feel absolutely at home whenever I come here," added Patil.



Sandeep Patil at CCI yesterday

'Four-day Tests idea makes no sense'

Former India coach Sandeep Patil is not in favour of the proposed four-day Tests. "It's nonsense. I am old school. Sachin Tendulkar has put it so nicely and correctly that in five-day Tests, the first day belongs to medium pace bowlers and Test cricket itself is a test of character. You are taking away those characters and tests," Patil said on the sidelines of the U-16 Harris Shield prize distribution ceremony at Cricket Club of India on Wednesday. "Why is it called a Test? It's because it is a test of an individual. A cricketer is put to test on the first day and on the last day also when the wicket is crumbling, turning square and you have to face spinners,' Patil remarked.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates