Watch video: Kieron Pollard shows off his new look, credits Hardik Pandya as inspiration

Mumbai Indians mainstay Kieron Pollard who is making an impact on the cricket field at the ongoing IPL 2020 season, has now decided to make an impact off it as well. Pollard, who is well known for his stylish attire and personality, recently took up the 'Break the Beard Challenge', a trend that started at IPL 2019 and followed ever since.

The Mumbai Indians vice-captain decided to go for a complete makeover ahead of their match against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals on October 6. Earlier on that day, Pollard shared a video on social media site Instagram where he showed off his partly-shaved beard with a new French cut look. Pollard gave credit to his teammate at Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, as inspiration for the new look. Pollard wrote, "Cheggit! New Season, New Polly! Taking the cue from my brother @hardikpandya93. #BreakTheBeard and Game ON! #MIvsKKR. @dk00019 Ready?" Take a look at Kieron Pollard's video below.

Well, Pollard's new look really seemed to work wonders as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) starred with bat and ball respectively as MI scored 193/4 wkts in 20 overs and then dismissed RR for 136 in 18.1 overs.

The icing on the cake during the MI vs RR match was also the two astonishing fielding efforts by Mumbai Indians, one of which was contributed by Pollard! MI substitute fielder Anukul Roy pulled off a great catch off the bowling of Rahul Chahar to dismiss Mahipal Lomror, who was the top scorer for RR in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kieron Pollard has over the years taken some spectacular catches in the IPL, and on Tuesday he grabbed another sensational catch of RR dangerman Jose Butler that effectively confirmed victory for MI. Buttler was the only man keeping RR in the chase and was looking dangerous on 70 off 44 balls when his effort to hit James Pattinson over long-on for what would have been his sixth six of the innings was cut short by Pollard's brilliant catch.

Earlier this month, Kieron Pollard took to social media platform Instagram to share a few photos of his chill time with his family on the beaches of Abu Dhabi, UAE and wrote: “Family...#abudhabi #memories...time spent together #work #relaxation."

Pollard and the Pandyas

Earlier during an interview, Pollard said that the trio (him and Pandya brothers) works as the engine room for the MI unit.We look at us (him and Pandya brothers) as the engine room in the car without the engine you can't move. We need to go there, put the speed on and up the run rate, some days it will happen some days it won't but when it gets off we have to make sure we make it count. Just petrol, clean petrol (the fuel that gets them going)."

