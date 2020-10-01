See photos! Kieron Pollard busy chilling with wife Jenna, kids in Abu Dhabi

Kieron Pollard, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is not only making the most of his time on the cricket field but also off it.

When he is not tormenting bowlers, Kieron Pollard decides to spend some quality time with his family - wife Jenna and their kids. Kieron Pollard took to social media platform Instagram to share a few photos of his chill time with his family on the beaches of Abu Dhabi, UAE and wrote: “Family...#abudhabi #memories...time spent together #work #relaxation."

Kieron Pollard who has become a mainstay at Mumbai Indians, recently achieved a milestone with the four-time IPL champions as he completed his 150th game with the team in IPL when Mumbai Indians locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pollard's MI teammate and buddy Hardik Pandya went on to Twitter to congratulate him and also believes he maybe the only player to cross 200 matches for the team. Pandya wrote, "I think he might be the only cricketer who might play 200 games as well, he still has 4-5 years in him, he is just a fantastic guy, he has always been there to help and guide us, we have a relation like brothers where we celebrate our wins and enjoy our losses as well."

When Pollard arrived for the IPL in UAE as well, he shared photos with wife Jenna and their kids and wrote, "Blessed and thankful landed in Dubai safely...looking forward to the next challenge. Nothing humbles me more than getting to enjoy the finer things in life with family. Kids had a ball. Now quarantine and family time sacrifices we make."

At the IPL 2020, Kieon Pollard has so far played 3 matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 91 runs with a brilliant unbeaten 60 in one of the matches. His strike rate is an impressive 202.22 and average 91.00.

Since his IPL debut in 2010, Kieron Pollard has played 151 matches and scored 2,846 runs with a batting average of 29.34 and strike rate of 148.07. His top score is 83, which he achieved at 2019 IPL and has scored 15 fifties so far.

Before the IPL, the star West Indies all-rounder led Trinbago Knight Riders to their fourth Caribbean Premier League title at the concluded CPL 2020.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news