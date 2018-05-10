Kiki Bertens wrecks Caroline Wozniacki's World No. 1 hopes

Caroline Wozniacki's hopes of returning to the World No. 1 spot were dashed yesterday by a surprise defeat to Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens at the Madrid Open



Caroline Wozniacki's hopes of returning to the World No. 1 spot were dashed yesterday by a surprise defeat to Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens at the Madrid Open. Wozniacki would have taken top spot from Simona Halep had she won the title this week, but the Dane saw Bertens progress to the quarter-finals instead thanks to a 6-2, 6-2 victory. After winning her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January, Wozniacki moved back to the summit of the rankings for the first time since 2012.



Konta crashes out

Johanna Konta suffered a repeat of her Australian Open defeat to Bernarda Pera as she crashed out of the Madrid Open at the hands of the American. Pera defeated the Briton in straight-sets 6-4, 6-3. Pera, who was at the Australian Open as a lucky loser when she beat Konta in January, saved all five break points she faced on her way to victory on Tuesday night.

