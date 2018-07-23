Killer roads: Where riding takes a turn for the worse on JJ Flyover in Mumbai

A mid-day series on the city's most dangerous roads and how to make them safe

Even while the pothole menace rages on during the monsoon, Mumbai police have drawn up a list of 52 'black spots' in the city, places that witness the most accidents and fatalities. In this new series, mid-day revisits these spots, speaks to families of those who have lost their dear ones in accidents and asks the traffic police and experts for solutions. Today: JJ Flyover.

The Saint Makhdoom Ali Mahimi flyover, popularly known as JJ flyover, that saves motorists a good 25 minutes, has now become a veritable death trap. The 2.4 km overpass connects Mazgaon to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, helping motorists skip the busy streets of Mohammed Ali Road, Abdul Rehman Street and Bhendi Bazar.



The Saint Makhdoom Ali Mahimi flyover, popularly known as JJ flyover, has a dangerous S-bend

In recent times, however, bikers banned from using the flyover, enter it at night for a joyride not just costing some their own lives, but have also become a potential danger to others.

The flyover has another deadly element — the S-bend near the Mandvi telephone exchange, which is so sharp that motorists and bikers are sometimes unable to control their vehicles, with fatal consequences. A warning sign put up there is so close to the danger spot that motorists spot it only when it is too late.

Case studY: Shahnawaz Khan, 18, recalls the night of June 14, when he and friends Iraz Khan, 19, Arbaaz Khan, 19, and Osama Khan, 18, from Kurla, were headed to south Mumbai to shop for Eid. "When we reached JJ hospital, we decided to ride on the flyover. We were speeding a little and when we reached the Mandvi Telephone Exchange turn, Iraz lost control of his bike, jumped the divider and crashed into an oncoming car." Iraz died in that accident, while Arbaaz was badly injured.



The 2.4 km overpass helps motorists avoid travelling through the busy streets of Mohammed Ali Road, Abdul Rehman Street and Bhendi Bazar. File Pics

"Even I was riding at high speed, but I managed to control the bike and suffered minor injuries on my leg. This accident has changed my life. I've lost a good friend," he said.

Saying that JJ flyover 'tempts' bikers like himself with its 'twists and turns', Shahnawaz said, "Either the authorities should ensure that no biker enters this bridge or fine people heavily to deter them. Secondly, the dividers should be higher, so that vehicles can't cross over," he said.



Kashan Khan holds up a photo of his elder brother Iraz, who died, while his friend, Arbaaz Usmani (right), was grievously injured after their bike hit a car coming from the opposite direction on JJâÂÂflyover last month. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Arbaz's brother Feroz said, "The car driving parallel to them tried to corner them. The driver of the car did not see the curve, which led to the mishap." Usmani said he was aware of how dangerous the curve is and that is was difficult to spot at night.

Accidents

06 Total no. of accidents in 2017 and 2018 (till June 30)

TYPES of accidents:

Mainly caused by bikers — who are banned on the bridge — speeding on the stretch, losing control of the vehicle and crossing the divider and crashing into side railings or into vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

The S-bend near Mandvi Telephone Exchange is also an accident-prone spot.

Fatalities

09 Total no. of fatalities in 2017 and 2018 (till June 30)

Source: Traffic Department

Locals speak

Khalid Muttam,

Resident, Bhendi Bazaar

'There's need to create awareness about roads youngsters should take and avoid. The JJ flyover should be top priority when it comes to that; everyone should be made aware that it is banned for bikes. Some preventive action is required to ensure bikes do not get on at night, as most accidents take place at that time. There's also a need for signs or rumblers [a variation of speed breakers] on bends to avoid accidents.'

Experts speak

Yogesh Ambe,

Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS)

'The S-bend on JJ is dangerous. There's a building next to the curve that creates an illusion before the drivers causing them to lose control, resulting in accidents. To avoid this, there should be neon signs or arrows to remind drivers that there is a turn ahead. In addition to a speed monitoring mechanism on the entire bridge, rumblers are also required.'

Police speak

Shivaji Shivtare,

Pydhonie traffic division

'All the fatalities occurring on the bridge usually involve bikers. Even if they don't, the reason for the accidents remains the same, which is speeding. Speed cameras are being installed along the flyover, which will make it mandatory for motorists to drive at 30km/hour. This will bring some change in the current scenario. The cameras are currently being tested and will soon be operational.'

Problems

Bikers entering the flyover at night

Speeding at the curve above Mandvi Telephone Exchange Solutions

Deploy police at night to stop bikers on bridge

Put up a speed camera to check speeding

Put up dividers with reflectors at regular intervals to avoid mishaps

