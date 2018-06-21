Kim Kardashian West: Good to have Khloe back in city

Kim Kardashian West, who shares three children with husband Kanye West, 41, told Entertainment Tonight at the same event that the reunion quickly turned into a lovefest

Kim Kardashian West

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is back in the city and no one is happier than her elder sister Kim Kardashian West. Kim opened up about her younger sister, 33, returning home after welcoming her two-month-old daughter True in Cleveland in April, reports people.com.

"It's very good to have Khloe back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family - we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed," Kardashian West, 37, told Access Hollywood at the launch of her KKW pop-up shop in the Westfield Century City Mall on Tuesday.

"First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, (and then) Kylie," the reality television star said. "It was just like everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back," she added.

Kardashian West, who shares three children with husband Kanye West, 41, told Entertainment Tonight at the same event that the reunion quickly turned into a "lovefest". "I'm so excited. They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest," she said.

