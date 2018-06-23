Kim Kardashian West returns to Paris first time since robbery

On the other hand, Kanye broke down in tears meeting up with a longtime friend, Virgil Abloh -- Louis Vuitton's new artistic director of menswear

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is back in Paris for the first time since her traumatizing 2016 robbery there. Kim and husband Kanye West were surrounded by their body guards on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show.

They are there to attend the Paris Fashion Week, reports tmz.com. In the October, 2016 robbery Kim feared rape when masked men stormed into her two-storey apartment and zip tied her hands with plastic handcuffs. The robbers also made off with more than $10 million in jewellery.

On the other hand, Kanye broke down in tears meeting up with a longtime friend, Virgil Abloh -- Louis Vuitton's new artistic director of menswear.

