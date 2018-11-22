Kim Kardashian West's sexy Instagram posts bother Kanye West

hollywood

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who single-handedly raises the hotness quotient with her Instagram posts, revealed that husband Kanye West gets upset when she posts her raunchy photos on social media. During her appearance on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian and the host got talking about an August Instagram post where the American television star can be seen baking in the kitchen wearing only a bra and underpants.

Taking a jibe at the photo, DeGeneres said, "You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that" and asked if these kinds of photos typically bother West. To which Kardashian said, "Yeah it does, it's like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we're having fun, but it also bothers him."

Explaining why she chooses to post the pictures on social media, she said, "I go through waves. Sometimes I'm like, 'Ok, I'll be more conservative on my Instagram' and sometimes I really need to get something out if I'm feeling good about myself or I've been working out really hard, and I'll post something and he'll get upset. It's a cycle."

Earlier in October, during her appearance on The Alec Baldwin Show, Kardashian admitted that marrying West has affected her independence. The Hollywood couple tied the knot in May 2014. The couple shares three children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (8 months), as well as son Saint, who will be turning 3 on December 5.

