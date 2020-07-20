Mumbai: Kin of cops claimed by COVID seek police jobs but rule says 'not for all'

A govt rule has become a new cause of concern for the families of police officers who either died of COVID-19 or while on COVID-19 duty. As cops' families demand jobs in the state's police force, they are met with a new challenge — a government rule that says kin of officers only from the rank of a constable to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) would get jobs in their positions if they die on duty.

According to data, in the past three months, 85 police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai. This includes six police sub-inspectors (PSIs) and assistant police inspectors (APIs) as well. The officers are API Bhagirath Adhav from Samta Nagar police station, PSI Amol Kulkarni from Shahu Nagar police station, PSI Sachin Patil from Vikhroli police station and three other officers from Palghar district. Their families met Cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad on Sunday and demanded jobs in the police force. When asked about the same, Awhad said, "I met the family members of the officers who died on duty and have assured them that their message will reach Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and they will get jobs."



PSI Sachin Patil, PSI Amol Kulkarni and PSI Nitesh Deshmukh

Speaking to mid-day, API Adhav's son Rahul Adhav said, "My father was the backbone of the family. He died of COVID-19 on July 3. My entire family is serving the nation. My elder brother is in the Army and I want to join the police force too. My uncle Chimani Adhav also works as senior inspector at Crime Branch Unit 11."

'Complete injustice'

"My father was admitted to Oscar hospital in Kandivli West on June 26. Two days later he was found to be positive for COVID-19 and he died on July 3. Despite being a heart patient, he did his duty as he never cared for his life. According to the government's policy, kin of officers from PSI to ACP ranks are not considered for jobs if they die on duty. It's complete injustice," Rahul added.

Sub-inspector Amol Kulkarni, who died on May 16, is survived by his wife Swara, two-year-old daughter and aged parents. Speaking to mid-day, Swara said, "My husband was the only earning member of the family. He died due to COVID-19 while serving the nation but according to government rules family members of an officer of his rank are not eligible for jobs in the force." Even PSI Sachin Patil died on July 5 leaving behind his wife and old mother. His elder brother died of cardiac arrest during his PSI training. Hence, he was the only earning member of his family.

Death on duty

Sub-inspector Nitesh Deshmukh, who was attached to the Bangur Nagar police station died after he reported stomach pain while on duty. After he asked for leave, the senior PI did not sanction it due to COVID-19 duty. Later, the additional CP gave him a day's leave to visit his family in Nashik. However, the same day he started to complain of stomach pain and was later hospitalised, following which he died. His family has also demanded a job in the force.

