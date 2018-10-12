King Googlyan prediction, IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara does a Virat Kohli in India's win

cricket

India face West Indies in the second Test of the two-match Test series at Hyderabad, In a light-hearted prediction of the match, our in-house celebrity predictor King Googlyan forecasts the results in a humorous manner. Hop on for a fun-filled read

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja Pabari

The royal lemur King Googlyan who has currently set base at mid-day has had a good start to his innings with a successful prediction of the first Test between India and West Indies at Rajkot. King Googlyan predicted a win for India by an innings and 100+ runs, and India did just that. Long Live King Googlyan!

India won by an innings and 272 runs, with centuries by King Kohli (this king is not good with predictions) and debutant Prithvi Shaw. The royal lemur thought of celebrating his success by partying at a popular night club in South Mumbai, but sadly he was denied entry as the club only allowed couples. So King Googlyan was left with no choice, and ended up in a Andheri bar sipping a quarter, popular with his subjects.

As the second Test between India and West Indies begins on October 12, all eyes will be on King Googlyan's prediction. (Kindly read below)

——————————————————-

King Googlyan IND vs WI, 2nd Test Prediction:

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: Excited about the prospects of relishing the famous Hyderabadi dum biryani, King Googlyan will make a quick detour around Hyderabad before catching the match in the stadium. He is also hoping to get a seat beside Anushka Sharma (the other king's wife) in the stands while watching Virat Kohli smash another ton.



Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

Toss Prediction: West Indies will win the toss and opt to bat first, West Indies captain Jason Holder who sat out in the first Test will take charge and will be elated after winning the toss and thank his stars that atleast West Indies won something in the India series, even if it is the toss.

Representational picture of coin toss

Match Stars: Kuldeep Yadav will once again establish himself as the future lead spinner of the Indian bowling lineup with a 10-wicket haul. Picture courtesy/ Kuldeep Yadav Instagram

Highlight Moment: Cheteshwar Pujara will do a Virat Kohli (the other king who is bad at predictions) by sending a flying kiss to his wife Puja Pabari in the stands after crawling to a century at Hyderabad. Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja (picture courtesy/ Cheteshwar Pujara Instagram)

Match Winner: India will win the Test in 4 days and register a 2-0 series win. Virat Kohli celebrating

In case you didn't know: The India-West Indies series features two Tests, five One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The series will be played from October 4 to November 11 across various cities in India, after which the Indian team will go on a tour to Australia at the end of the year.

All Hail King Googlyan!

