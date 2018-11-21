King Googlyan predicts Virat Kohli's mis-directed flying kiss in the first T20I between AUS vs IND

cricket

King Googlyan is back to predict the first T20I between Australia vs India in the Gabba, Brisbane. Will the royal lemur's prediction be accurate or will he fail? Read to know more

King Googlyan is ecstatic! After running from city to city during India’s series against West Indies, the mid-day.com team has approved an all-expenses paid trip for King Googlyan to Australia, for India’s tour Down Under. The first thing King Googlyan did after hearing the news was go shopping in Mumbai for his trip to the land of the Kangaroos.

So he asked some of his trust-worthy friends at mid-day.com for places in Mumbai where you get the best branded outfits, the friends suggested only two places that are suitable for a royal king like Googlyan to shop from, Chor Bazaar and Fashion Street. King Googlyan did not like the sound of Chor Bazaar and opted for Fashion Street instead. Although he was surprised by the look and feel of the shopping destination, he was in awe of the number of brands that were available at Fashion Street. And after 4 hours of toiling in the Monday afternoon sun, King Googlyan walked back to the mid-day office carrying around 20 shopping bags. With the intent of showing off his new branded clothes to his office buddies, for which he spent Rs 2 Lakhs at Fashion Street, King Googlyan walked with a new-found confidence.



King Googlyan entered the office wearing his new ‘Rayben’ sunglasses, ‘GioGio Armanli’ shirt, ‘Trollex’ wrist watch and ‘Nickie’ shoes and the first thing he did was sit on his chair, with his feat up on the desk and a shout out to his colleagues to come and check out his new clothes. King Googlyan expected claps and compliments from his colleagues, but after a close inspection of King Googlyan’s attire, the whole office broke into thunderous laughter and mocking of the royal lemur.

King Googlyan was furious and asked a couple of them the reason for the laughter, that is when the King learnt that he had been cheated at the shopping street. King Googlyan learnt that all the brands that he bought were fakes and the sales men had sold the products to him at 10 times the rates from what they sell normally.

A dejected King Googlyan left the office, dumped his new clothes in a dustbin and left for Australia in a huff, hoping to leave the experiences in Mumbai behind.

First up, India play Australia in a three match T20I series. The first T20I will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, let’s take a look at what King Googlyan predicts. (Kindly read below)

King Googlyan AUS vs IND, 1st T20I Prediction:

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: The royal lemur enjoyed his first day in Australia, the King spent the day at the beach, sipping on a beer and striking awkward conversations with bikini-clad girls.

Toss Prediction: Aaron Finch will win the toss and elect to bat first.

Match Stars: Virat Kohli to score a fast half-century in India’s win.

Highlight Moment: Virat Kohli will celebrate the win by closing his eyes and sending a flying kiss in Anushka Sharma’s direction in the VIP box, only once he opens his eyes, he will find Ravi Shastri blushing in the VIP area instead of Anushka Sharma.

Match Winner: Owing to Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock, India will win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

In case you didn't know: India’s tour of Australia features three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series will be played from November 21, 2018, to January 18, 2019, across various cities in Australia.

