Three celebs who survived COVID say their fitness regimens saw them through smoothly

'If a 67-year-old can beat it, anyone can'

My general fitness routine:

I wake up early and head to the gymnasium at Khar gymkhana. I like to lift weights, and alternate it with cardiovascular activities. If I get the chance, I'll take a 20-minute brisk swim at the club, and then go about my shooting schedules. I haven't had food [on the set] for 25 years. My wife packs my [meals]. I have a griller that my spot-boy has been taught to use, and he makes grilled sandwiches and mushroom sautés for me. I generally prefer vegetarian meals, like broccoli, carrot, mushroom and wheat rotis. I don't drink frequently, and it helps that my friends do not do so either. In the club, I play cricket sometimes, apart from table tennis and squash.

Being diagnosed with COVID, and dealing with it

I had no symptoms, and never felt unwell either. During my period of quarantine, I was in high spirits, enjoying music, movies, books, and understanding myself. I would advise an asymptomatic person to not go to the hospital. You will [unnecessarily] pay money, and deprive someone who actually needs the bed. Also, you can't socially boycott someone who has it. This is the time when we need each other. I continued to exercise during the quarantine period too. Apart from brisk walking in the corridors of my house, I would practice breathing exercises. I didn't do weights, but did cardio at home. If I felt lazy, I would take a walk. I did not let go of my routine. Now, I head to the society compound to walk.

The mental battle

I did not spend time reading about the virus and its effects. We need not give it the importance it doesn't deserve. I just decided to be mentally strong. I am generally positive. If a 67-year-old like me can beat it, anyone can.

'Helping others, helped us'



Mohena Kumari

My general fitness routine:

I would usually begin the day with ginger-lemon-honey [water] and then have nariyal paani. Since the lockdown was implemented, my family took precautions. We'd have kadha, comprising turmeric, and at least 20 jadi bootis [herbs]. We'd also have juices and fruits, and warm water, apart from homoeopathy medicines. We knew if our immunity was poor, the virus would get us. In the evenings, my husband and I would exercise. Sometimes, we'd do yoga, on other occasions, it would be [body-weight] exercises. We'd also meditate. Short workouts work for me.

Being diagnosed with COVID, and dealing with it

The lifestyle that we followed before contracting the virus enabled us to tide over it without grave complications. The trauma lies in knowing you have COVID-19, and being admitted to hospital for days. In the hospital, my blood started to thicken, as is possible in this infection. My body, right from my waist to the toes, would ache. The doctors caught it [blood thickening] early and treated it. At home, I have been having garlic, which is a natural blood thinner. That helps, and anyone who is quarantined at home could try it. The symptom that affected me the most, and stayed with me for long, was the loss of smell and taste. Since food is something everyone is latching on to in the lockdown, I missed [enjoying] it.

The mental battle

What helped [my husband and me] is training our attention towards helping others. The migrant workers are in a crisis. I learnt how hard it was for my house helps to get through this period. Staying positive, and doing good for others, helped us. Also, I believe in vipasana. It also helps [that we are staying] in Dehradun, where there is open space. While we are currently confined as we are still in quarantine, I am looking forward to resuming dancing again.

'After a month of resuming training, I feel normal'



Zoa Morani. Pic/ Instagram

My general fitness routine: Seven years ago, I began learning Ashtanga yoga. I was on medication for PCOD and was going through a lot, mentally. I wasn't physically fit either. My practice helped me. I'd wake up at 5.30 am to head for a 60 to 90-minute class at 6.30 am. Although personalised to cater to my needs, it was strenuous. Owing to that, my eating habits improved. I also turned vegetarian.

Being diagnosed with COVID, and dealing with it

I don't remember being sick before this [infection]. My father and sister had no symptoms, but I had severe ones. I had breathing issues, and thus, I think my practice was a blessing in disguise. I have worked on my body and mind so much that I was prepared [to deal with it]. While I couldn't do physical exercises when I was infected, I practised pranayama for 30 minutes in the morning and evening, during the stay in the hospital. This would include anulom vilom. I feel, my practice, along with the walks and swims that I would take, worked for me.

The mental battle

When I was in hospital, I decided to stop reading about Coronavirus, so as to protect my mental health. Also, while I had become a loner over the last six years, during this experience, I felt like making social connections. I would spend time on the phone, catching up with friends. If I felt low, I'd chant.

Returning to routine

There's a kadha comprising tulsi, pudina, adrak and elaichi that would help me tackle chest congestion. Even after returning from the hospital, I was unwell, so, I was told to not [exercise] for 14 days. When I first returned to the [yoga] mat, I felt like my body had taken a hit. It has been a little over a month since I resumed yoga, and only now do I feel like I'm getting back to normal. Given that I am the fittest in the family, I was confident that I wouldn't get [COVID-19]. Even so, I feel lucky.

