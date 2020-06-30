Kirsten Dunst opens up 'On Becoming A God In Central Florida'

Actress Kirsten Dunst says her show On Becoming A God In Central Florida is about a woman who has no idea how to support her daughter and herself. "'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' is about a woman whose husband was obsessed and involved with a multi-level marketing scheme and Krystal is at her wits end and has no idea how to support her daughter and herself and keep her house and so she starts to use this system for the benefit of herself and her daughter so she's just trying to survive and this is what life has presented her," Dunst said.

Talking about her role, she said: "My character Krystal is a pistol for sure! When you first meet her, she works at a waterpark and she's raising a daughter with her husband she's just making ends meet and is a pretty happy woman because she has a house and comes from poverty so for her when you first meet her, her life is exactly what she hoped for."

The show will be available on SonyLIV from July 3.

