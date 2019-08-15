Kirti Kulhari: All about projection, PR imagery here

bollywood

Mission Mangal actor Kirti Kulhari talks about how she missed out on work in the industry due to her low profile

It can't be denied that she has chosen her films wisely — be it the courtroom drama Pink (2016) or Uri: The Surgical Strike. Yet, Kirti Kulhari candidly admits that she hasn't come as far in Bollywood as she would have liked to. With her biggest release, Mission Mangal, opening today, the actor reflects, "I have been bad in PR [public relations], and in my case, it has affected my work.

It is all about projection and PR imagery. But I cannot give out stories just for the sake of it. I got noticed in Shaitan (2011), and I am sure I could have followed it up with some good work with the support of the PR machinery, but I am not the kind who wants to tom-tom about the success. I didn't do it after Pink either, but people took me seriously as an actor after that." Glad to team up with four women artistes, Kulhari says Mission Mangal is a step in the right direction. "The film shows how regular women were the heroes behind one of the most successful space projects of our country. Films primarily have been male-centric, but things are changing now."

