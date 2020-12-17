Kirti Kulhari on Criminal Justice 2: Had to say a lot through my silences

If Four More Shots Please sees her play a powerful lawyer, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has Kirti Kulhari on the other side of the table — as a woman on trial for a murder. "What a digression," she exclaims, the dramatically different character arcs not lost on her. "The reason I said yes to the role is because it was completely opposite to what I played in Four More Shots Please. I like surprising myself, going from one role to another and exploring different shades of human nature. Anuradha [her character in Criminal Justice 2] personifies victimhood. The character is intense and dark."

In the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series, Kulhari’s Anuradha Chandra confesses to stabbing husband Bikram to death, leading many to believe it will be an open-and-shut case. Enter Pankaj Tripathi as legal counsel Madhav Mishra, and the secrets surrounding the case are slowly unravelled. An official adaptation of the British thriller of the same name, the Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee-directed season delves into what prompts a woman to kill her partner of many years. "The general idea is that characters can communicate only through dialogues. But in this show, I had to say a lot through my silences. It was one of my toughest roles," says Kulhari. Ask her about the experience of collaborating with Tripathi, and she says, "He has an interesting character. Sometimes, I used to be jealous that he was having so much fun with his role!"

