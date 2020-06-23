Kirti Kulhari on The Girl on the Train: Ribhu developed my role further

Even as she continues to win praise for her performance in the second season of Four More Shots Please, Kirti Kulhari has trained her focus on her next, The Girl on the Train remake. The Parineeti Chopra-fronted psychological thriller has Kulhari play the cop investigating the murder that is at the centre of the narrative. While the source material — the Paula Hawkins novel — and the 2016 Hollywood screen adaptation dedicated little time to the character, Kulhari says director Ribhu Dasgupta has fleshed it out in the Hindi version.

"It's my second outing with Ribhu. He wanted me to be part of the film after seeing my performance in Bard of Blood [2019]. While the scope of the character was quite limited in the original, Ribhu has developed my role further in the film. Now, it is almost a parallel track [to the protagonist]," reveals Kulhari.

With several films seeking a digital premiere, buzz suggests that the thriller too may explore the route. "We had a word with the director, but, [the decision rests with] Reliance Entertainment [producer]. Right now, everyone is gauging the market and trying to determine what the next six months [will bring]."

