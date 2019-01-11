Kite-flying banned during Sankranti festival in Hyderabad

national

The police official said that parents must advise their children not to fly kites from terraces which do not have parapet walls

Hyderabad: Kite-flying in religious places and thoroughfares have been banned by the police from January 14 to 15 on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

Police commissioner Anjani Kumar, in his order, advised people not to fly kites or allow their children to run on roads or climb electric posts to collect tangled kites. He said, ''In order to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility and to prevent incidents of breach of peace and accidents that are likely to occur, kite-flying is regulated during the celebration of Sakranti festival in the Hyderabad city from January 14-15.''

The police official said parents must advise their children not to fly kites from terraces which do not have parapet walls to avoid any untoward incident.

Other states like Gujarat already have colourful skies and are celebrating the festival with zeal and fervour. People from 45 different countries and people from 13 states within the country participated in a kite festival in Ahmedabad. This year, kites have got a political touch as well. Some kites will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

