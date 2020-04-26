KL Rahul: Semis loss still haunts us

Star India batsman KL Rahul said the heartbreaking World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, after a near-perfect show in the group stages, "continues to haunt" him and his teammates. In a chat show 'The Mind Behind', Rahul said if he was given a chance to change the result of any one match in the past, it would be the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Manchester.

"Most of us haven't got over that loss, it still haunts us. I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt but you know, in a World Cup, it just becomes even harder knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes," he said. India were perhaps the most dominant side in the group stage of the tournament, winning each of their matches except the one against hosts England.

The Virat Kohli-led side were the favourite going into the semi-final against eventual runner-up New Zealand but lost the contest by 18 runs. Just like other Indian cricketers, Rahul too is currently enjoying a rare break from the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic-forced lockdown.

"Let me talk about myself. I've just been sitting and doing some homework. I've been watching some videos from the past and taking notes of the things I was doing right and where I could improve," he signed off.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever