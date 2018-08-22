Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to appear as guests

television

Karan Johar is coming back with his chat show, Koffee With Karan's sixth season. The show will premiere on October 21

Karan Johar

The maverick host and an all-rounder, Karan Johar has generated immense curiousity amongst audience by announcing his chat show's next season. The filmmaker took to his social media account to display a glimpse of himself from the set.

Ever since, speculations about the new guest list on his coveted show have started doing rounds. Many Bollywood actors have confessed on the show that they feel "privileged" to be invited on the chat show. Koffee With Karan is one-stop for all juicy and meaty gossips from and within the glamour world. It also spills beans about relationships, break-ups. The show has a history of mending and breaking relationships, such is the impact!

While DNA says that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif will appear on the show together. "Salman and SRK are buddies and individually too, they share a great rapport with Karan. SRK has his film Zero coming up, which stars Katrina. She is Salman's heroine in Bharat, too. So, it makes sense that she joins the two superstars. Also, both SRK and Salman are witty and together they can pull Kat's leg making it a fun episode. They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan's show," said the source to the publication.

Not just this, an article in indianexpress also suggests that lovebirds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have also been extended an invitation to appear on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

"Karan has shot for a promotional video and a photoshoot for the new season. As always, he is excited to get top actors to spill the beans on the couch. While the final guest list hasn't been locked yet, it will definitely be an interesting one," revealed a source to the portal.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 6: Karan Johar's Show Premieres On This Date!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates