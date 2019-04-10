Kokedama workshop to teach you techniques of Japanese art in Borivli

things-to-do

A kokedama workshop will tell you all about aesthetic gardening at home without worrying about space

In the space-crunched city that Mumbai is, your roommate may not be keen on you having your drum set in the already overpacked livi­ng room, but that needn't interfere with your love for gardening.

A kokedama workshop will teach you the techniques of the Japanese art, also known as the poor man's bonsai, which will help you grow plants at home without taking up much space, that too with artistic flair.



Harshad Ainapure

Literally translating to "moss ball", kokedama involves covering plant-infused mud balls with moss, which can then be set on desks and other flat surfaces or be suspended by a string. The workshop will cover a presentation introducing participants to these techniques, followed by a demonstration on the preparation, and maintenance of plants.

The session will be conducted by botany, horticulture and environmental sciences experts Harshad Ainapure, who has been conducting workshops for 11 years. "Something unusual and eye-catching like kokedama can encourage people to pursue gardening as a serious hobby," says Ainapure, who wants people to see the art as a fun and innovative way of growing plants.

On: April 14, 9 am

At: Nature Information Center, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Call: 28868686

Cost: Rs 850

