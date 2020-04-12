Koki Poochega: Kartik Aaryan launches a new series, interacts with one of India's first COVID-19 survivors
In a fantastic initiative taken by Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, he has launched a new series called Koki Poochega, where he'll be seen talking to the Coronavirus survivors. And here is episode one!
Kartik Aaryan is making sure that he uses this time and his stardom correctly. In an initiative that is both imaginative and the need of the hour, he has started what is called Koki Poochega. This is something that will give all the survivors of the Coronavirus pandemic an opportunity to interact with the actor. And one of them even has, who happens to be one of the first survivors of the virus.
Her name is Sumiti Singh, and on his Instagram, Kartik shared the first episode of the series where he could be seen talking straight from the heart. It was a wonderful interaction and should be seen by one and all.
Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
#KokiPoochega ð¤« Episode 1 - @sumitisingh One of India’s first Covid-19 survivors.ðð» Link in Bio â¶ï¸
In the coming days and weeks, we all would see more such heartwarming and important interactions of the actor with all the other survivors and we are waiting!
