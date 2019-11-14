IND vs BAN Day/Night Test: Kolkata all set for pink look

Kolkata: Jaipur is known as the Pink City, but for the November 22-26 India v Bangladesh Test, the City of Joy will be all pink at least near the Eden Gardens. It is learnt that Sourav Ganguly, the new president of the BCCI and Kolkata's favourite son, wants the colour pink to reflect in buildings near the Maidan area and will go about getting the necessary sanctions from city authorities.

It is learnt that The 42, the 62-storeyed building, will be draped in pink lights. Ditto structures built on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The Shaheed Minar monument will be lit up in pink as well; Taj Bengal, Grand Hotel and Peerless Inn too.

