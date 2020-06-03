Koushik Sengupta: An inspirational entrepreneur and passionate photographer

Koushik Sengupta is an inspiration for those who follow their heart and juggle successfully between their passion and profession. He has been a typical entrepreneur armed with a degree in business administration and running a venture of spare and motor parts of engines and gears of ships and fishing trawlers.

Three years back, the trip to Dubai proved to be a changing point in his life. He got so mesmerised by the magnificence of the destination and clicked a few photographs and posted it on Instagram. Within a few hours, netizens flooded his wall commending his art. There has been no looking back since then for him. Today, his vivid photography skills have earned him over 70,000 followers on Instagram. His Sony Alpha A7R3 camera captures almost anything that catches his attention- from stately buildings, picturesque landscapes to various hues of food and human expressions. The underlying depth of imagination is the hallmark of his photography. For him, photography is an inlet to self-expression, a means to channelize his energies and get creative juices flowing.

His other field of interest was philanthropy. He had signed an e-petition demanding an end to selective abortion and also donated generously to UNICEF for the welfare of victims of social abuse. He is also associated with a non-governmental organization called Mother’s Lap wherein he spearheads the fund-raising efforts biannually to arrange the provision of food and clothing for marginalized women and girls.

During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, he has contributed generously to the PM Cares Fund and West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund in an endeavour to augment government efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The lockdown induced by COVID-19 has instilled in him a deeper sense of appreciation for Nature which human beings have taken, so much, for granted. The lockdown has given him an opportune time to introspect and reflect on the purpose of his life and vision. It has given him a more balanced and nuanced perspective on everything. It has also made him calmer, deeper, and a more mature person.

He utilizes a part of this time on social media. He regularly organizes giveaways on Instagram to motivate people to follow their hearts. For him, social media is not only a great platform to showcase talent, share opinions, and network with friends, but it is also a means of self-expression and a reflection of creative freedom. It is a potential tool to usher democratization of information and give voices to teaming millions of people.

He has become an inspiration to all the freshers in this line and is also an influencer for thousands of people.

To Find out more, visit the Instagram handle @nosleepteam24 .

