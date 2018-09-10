KriArj promoters Prerna Arora, Arjun Kapoor, others accused of cheating financer

national

The fresh case against the production house KriArj lodged at MIDC police station is for the film Fanney Khan. The cases have now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)

Prerna Arora

Legal troubles continue to mount for production house KriArj Entertainment as film financiers have filed three cases against it with Jogeshwari, Juhu and MIDC police stations, for conspiracy and cheating, involving Rs 50 crore on the rights of Bollywood flicks.

The fresh case against the production house lodged at MIDC police station is for the film Fanney Khan. The cases have now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The new case

The promoters of KriArj, Prerna Arora and Arjun Kapoor alias Nimit Kapoor, and director Protima Arora, mediator, Anwar Ali, and an employee, Altaf Shaikh, have been accused of cheating financier Anil Gupta of Padma Ispat, of Rs 16.5 crore.

"KriArj Entertainment has taken money from multiple investors. Each was promised exclusive rights to a film. Neither was told about the others. Recently, Anil Gupta found out that he has been cheated in the agreement undersigned by Protima Arora. We are probing the allegations made in the FIR," said a senior police officer.

'Purely civil dispute'

Prerna told mid-day that the cases filed against them are false and baseless. "As the matter is sub-judice, KriArj wishes not to comment on the matter. The dispute between the KriArj and Padma is purely a civil one and Anil Gupta is making every effort to give it a criminal colour by misleading everyone. Although Anil Gupta is misusing his powers by using these arm-twisting tactics to extort money, KriArj has full faith in the judiciary and the truth will be out soon. Further, it needs to be clarified once again that. Prerna Arora has no concern or interest of any nature whatsoever with KriArj and consequently has been wrongly dragged into this controversy," said a statement from KriArj Entertainment's legal team.

"It is true that he [complainant Anil Gupta] had given money, but it was not for investment. Gupta [of Padma Ispat] had paid the money to launch a girl through KriArj but Protima Arora had rejected the idea. Hence, he got agitated, cooked up a story and filed a fake case to mislead police," the legal head of KriArj said.

"Gupta claims in the FIR that KriArj had promised to give him 50 per cent rights to Fanney Khan," said the legal head, adding that there are a total four agreements. "The agreements were signed by Protima Arora under duress," said the legal head, who failed to give the reason behind the coercion. He said Arjun Kapoor became a shareholder only after this fiasco began.

Also Read: Prernaa Arora: Some people whom I trusted chose to stab me in the back

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates