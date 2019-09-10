Krishna Shroff confirms dating brother Tiger's friend, Eban Hyams
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams met at a popular restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai, and they hit it off.
Tiger Shroff's sister and Jackie-Ayesha Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff is dating a professional basketball player, Eban Hyams. He is Krishna's actor-brother Tiger Shroff's friend, and the former's Instagram post is filled with lovey-dovey pictures of the two together. Social media is definitely sizzling with their hot chemistry.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Krishna Shroff met Eban Hyams at a popular restaurant in Juhu. The duo has been dating each other for four months now. The report also says that Eban had shared an Instagram story where he addressed, Ms Shroff as "wifey" that added fuel to the fire. The report further reveals how Krishna met Eban. Speaking to the publication, Krishna, who is a fitness freak, said, "I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn't met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban." When she was asked about the "wifey" comment, she laughed and told, "It's hilarious, just a term. And it's crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on."
The pictures shared by Krishna Shroff on Instagram have also received hearts from her mother Ayesha. The publication asked about her family's thoughts about this relationship and she said, "They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now."
The 26-year-old further admits that mommy Ayesha has also met Eban Hyams, and Tiger Shroff knows him for the past five years and has also played basketball together a few times. She adds, "Eban is a pro."
When the publication asked if Tiger played cupid, Krishna revealed that Eban didn't even know Tiger had a sister. Krishna says that Eban is interested in films but currently "he's into sports and makes his own music, including rap and R&B. He has worked in projects in LA and Australia."
Are they planning to tie the knot anytime soon? Krishna says that it has just been four months. "We are just living in the moment and enjoying each other's company," she said.
