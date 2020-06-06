Krishna Shroff steals a kiss with beau Eban Hyams in a new post; Tiger Shroff has a hilarious comment

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared a mushy photograph with beau Eban Hyams on social media and the caption shares a sweet lovestory. Speaking of which, Krishna is seen sitting on Hyams's lap and kissing. But do you know what's the highlight of the photos? The caption! Take a look at the image right away!

Eban Hyams took to the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis. But there was something that really caught our eye. It seems like Tiger Shroff is not really a fan of Krishna's social media PDA. Just like any other brother, Tiger too had a hilarious emoticon to post at the comment section. The Baaghi actor shared a puked-face emoji as Krishna shared the loved-up photos with Eban.

This is not the first time Krishna has shared a PDA snapshot with her boyfriend. She previously shared a photograph with Hyams and said that she is "missing her boo". Earlier, she shared a series of romantic photos with Hyams, and in one of the pictures, the duo was seen locking lips in the pool.

Eban Hyams and Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff have been dating for quite a while now. Their pictures on social media are all sorts of cool and their PDA is loved by many. Both Eban and Krishna are extremely interested in fitness and are at times seen working out together. According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.

Speaking about her love for fitness, Krishna Shroff said in a media interaction, "I have been following the sport for many years but I just started practising recently. It has really empowered me. More than feeling confident about my physical capabilities, it really has helped with my mental strength and as a woman, it empowers you to feel that you have an upper hand to protect yourself anywhere in the world."

The star kid further continued how she decided to stay away from the on-screen world. "When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it's just me and them in my own little bubble."

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

