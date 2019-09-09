Kristen Stewart wants to play a gay superhero

American actor-director Kristen Stewart has said that she wants to play a gay superhero and "honestly" wants Marvel to cast her as one. The actor, who is currently promoting her film, Seberg, in which she is seen portraying the titular role of the iconic '60s actor Jean Seberg, at the Toronto International Film Festival, reportedly said, "I have fully been told, 'If you just like to do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie'."

"That's been a conversation that's always existed," Stewart said. "I've always radically rejected it. It's nice to be able to talk about that in a way that people really understand now. Instead of sounding like I'm being crazy, like, 'Don't put me in a box. Ambiguity's a cool thing!' Now, it's like... duh... before had to say it like it was some far-out idea. Now it's more on the main stage, which is radical." She laughed and further added, "I'm sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes."

