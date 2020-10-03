Kristin Cavallari glad to split from NFL star Cutler during lockdown

American television personality Kristin Cavallari is happy that she decided to end her seven-year marriage with National Football League star Jay Cutler during lockdown (in April) as it gave her time to reflect and focus on herself.

"I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle of quarantine [lockdown] because it really forced us to hibernate. You know, we couldn't leave our houses.

So in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people. So I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did," Cavallari told E! News.

Cavallari has three kids — Camden, eight, Jaxon, six and Saylor, four — with Cutler.

