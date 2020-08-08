Search

Kriti Kharbanda bakes a birthday cake for Pulkit Samrat's pet husky Drogo

Published: Aug 08, 2020, 09:30 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen making the batter for the cake she baked for Drogo, Pulkit Samrat's pet dog, a husky.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda with Drogo/picture courtesy: Pulkit Samrat's Instagram account
Actress Kriti Kharbanda baked a cake for a very special Birthday Boy, who is close to her as well as her rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat. Kriti took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen making the batter for the cake she baked for Drogo, Pulkit's pet dog, a husky.

"Birthday boy likes his cake," Kriti wrote on the clip.

Kriti also shared another video, where she asks Drogo to give her a kiss and then lets him lick the cake batter off her finger. "He da cutest! He da handsomest! He da bestest! He da birthday boyyyyy @drogohusky". Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish". The film is slated to release next year.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Birthday boy in his birthday pose! ðð¤© @drogohusky #HappyBirthdayDrogo #drogostagram @dr.devanshidesai

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) onAug 6, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

