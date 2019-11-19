Kriti Kharbanda: No qualms in admitting that I'm dating Pulkit Samrat

Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda has been linked romantically with her Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat numerous times. While neither of them had ever admitted to being in a relationship with each other, now, Kriti has taken the plunge and confessed.

In an interview with ETimes, Kriti Kharbanda has come out in the open about the rumours and the equation she shares with Samrat. She told the publication, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

Well, the cat is certainly out of the bag now! Apparently, it was John Abraham, also part of the Pagalpanti cast, who first came to know about Kriti and Pulkit's relationship.

Kriti Kharbanda had previously spoken about her dating rumours in a chat with IANS, saying, "Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so."

She further added, "Working with Pulkit has been one of my most comfortable experiences. He is easy and doesn't have airs. He is spontaneous and I am like that, too. When you have a co-actor who thinks exactly like you, it is fun to work with that person because then you improvise. As a person, I have always been fond of him. I look forward to going to work when he is on the set."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates