Kriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda says her post pack-up ritual is taking steam to keep coronavirus at bay. She posted a video on Instagram where she is seen taking vapour inhalation. "So I soak in some steam everyday after work :) what do u do to fight #corona !? #postpackupritual #14phere#coronatime," Kriti wrote alongside the clip.

Kriti has started shooting for her upcoming film "14 Phere". Before starting her work, Kriti underwent a Covid test. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey. She was last seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial "Taish", which released as a film as welll as a web series.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever