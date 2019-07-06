Kriti Sanon clicks pictures with cheetahs in Zambia, gets trolled

bollywood

Kriti Sanon is currently in Zambia on an adventorous holiday with her entire team. She has actively been sharing updates from the vacation with her fans

Kriti Sanon. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kritisanon

Kriti Sanon is currently on an adventurous vacation in Lusaka, Zambia. The actress has been feeding her social media with several pictures and videos from her vacation. On Friday night, among the pictures shared by her, Kriti also shared photos posing with the cheetahs. Her first picture was a solo selfie with the cheetah and she captioned the image: "He wanted a selfie! Couldn't say no. Zambia"

She also took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen walking a cheetah and even giving water to one. However, this did not go down well with several social media users who slammed the Luka Chuppi actress.



Kriti Sanon shared these pictures as Instagram stories

The left image is from the video shared by Kriti as her Instagram story where the cheetah is drinking water that the actress offered. The other image is from the video where their team was capturing videos of giraffes moving around.

A social media user wrote: "Bollywood is a double standard place. They support PETA but they also promote animal tourism. Just disgusting."

Another user commented: "Animal cruelty spotted." One user urged her to "stop promoting the captivity of wild animals". One of the other users also said that she is an actress and a public icon, so she should have been more responsible and sensitive.

She also visited Victoria falls and shared the picture from there on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Victoria Falls ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ #Zambia ðÂÂÂÂ¸ : @the.mad.hair.scientist A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onJul 4, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

The actress is also revealing her poetic side and keeps writing poetry on social media. Kriti shared a picture of hers from the flight and wrote: "And oh! She sparkled again, Brighter than ever, As she finally found herself, Fearlessly alive, Smiling at her destiny. Maybe it was all a plan, A stroke of serendipity! - Kriti"

On the acting front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat as Parvati Bai. The film also features Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, she has another release, Arjun Patiala, with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

