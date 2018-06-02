Kriti Sanon doing 'special song' for 'Kalank'

Kriti Sanon on Friday took to Instagram to share a video announcing her Kalank collaboration



Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon will be doing a "special song" for the upcoming film "Kalank" and the actress is excited. Kriti on Friday took to Instagram to share a video. In it, the "Heropanti" actress was seen doing Kathak. "Excited for this one! Happy to join team 'Kalank' for a super special song and my first with Dharma movies, Karan Johar!" she captioned the image.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019. The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

