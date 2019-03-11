Kriti Sanon had to take special permission from Panipat makers to attend Luka Chuppi party

bollywood

Kriti Sanon is shooting for Panipat in Karjat and travelled to attend Luka Chuppi's success party

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who is currently riding high on the success of 2019's first release Luka Chuppi has already kickstarted shoot of her next titled Panipat. Currently shooting in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon took special permission to attend Luka Chuppi success party which is also happening in the city.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. While talking about the response on Luka Chuppi, Kriti shared, "I followed my gut and it feels nice that the film is resonating with people".



Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon's highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actress is extremely overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. She is currently busy shooting for Panipat in Karjat and is running a hectic schedule as the actress has to travel back-and-forth for the shoot.

Director Laxman Utekar, who admits that he can't see anyone else in the role of Rashmi anymore, is all praises for the actress. "Rashmi is innocent, hyper and also has a childlike excitement. To blend all that in a character is difficult, but Kriti pulled it off. She has great clarity about her part. We didn't shoot the film in a linear manner, but she had understood her role so well that I myself can't make out what was shot first," he states.

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

