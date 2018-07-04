Kriti Sanon joins Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari's student drama

Sources say Kriti Sanon frontrunner for Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's student drama

Kriti Sanon

The debacle of Raabta (2017) notwithstanding, rumoured lovebirds Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon might share screen space again. We hear, director Nitesh Tiwari has zeroed in on Sanon as the leading lady of his next, which is reportedly a student drama.

A source informs, "While the filmmaker was in talks with a few actors for the part, he was keen on Kriti - he was impressed with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), which was written by him. The two met recently to discuss the project. Kriti is quite excited about the script. It's in the final stages of discussion, but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. One can expect the final announcement later this month."



Nitesh Tiwari

Another source close to the actor reveals that she is trying to work out the dates for the film, which is reportedly slated to hit theatres late next year. "Kriti is scheduled to leave for London for the shoot of Housefull 4 this month, post which she will begin work on Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. She is trying to accommodate Nitesh's project between two schedules of Panipat.

Sushant, too, needs to film a substantial chunk of The Fault In Our Stars (2014) remake before kicking off this movie. If everything works out, the film may roll in December." Tiwari hadn't responded to our text message till the time of going to press.

